Direct Democracy leader Fidias Panayiotou uploaded a video on social media on Tuesday asking for applications from police officers “interested” in guarding him.

As the leader of a political party with a presence in parliament, Panayiotou is entitled to police escort.

In the reel, the 26-year-old called on police officers to apply for the position.

“Are you a police officer? If you’re watching, this is for you,” the social media influencer begins.

“Now that I’m the head of a party, I’m entitled to some police officers to watch over me. If you’re interested in being one of the officers who will watch over me and you’re qualified, meaning you have many years of experience and can prove with your resume that you can really take care of me, then I’ll be glad if you apply to the link below.”

Under a standing cabinet decision – but not law – certain political officials are provided with police guards. This includes the leaders of political parties with seats in parliament.

What is peculiar about Panayiotou’s request is that he seems to be suggesting he’d be the one to pick the police guard or guards assigned to him.

The normal procedure is that such police escorts are decided by a special committee appointed by the police chief.

A police source contacted by the Cyprus Mail commented only that Panayiotou’s take on the issue was indeed “odd”.

The same source said that usually two officers are assigned to a political party leader. Although sometimes it may be more, depending on a security risk assessment for the individual concerned.

Theoretically, any member of the police force is qualified, as their basic training includes discharging their firearm as well as escort drills. Some undergo special training with the rapid response unit Mmad.

Another issue relates to the fact that Panayiotou, an MEP, spends most of his time overseas – in Brussels and Strasbourg. That raises the question of what precisely the police guards assigned to him in Cyprus would do.

Meanwhile the general matter of police escorts for politicians and officials is being looked into by the Audit Office.

This followed complaints that former justice minister Marios Hartsiotis – now presidential commissioner – still has police guards assigned to him.

Auditor-general Andreas Papaconstantinou told us that earlier this week they formally queried the justice ministry on the protocols, procedures and criteria regarding police guards/escorts.

“We’re seeking clarity on the issue. From what we’ve been able to determine so far, there is no formula for these police assignments, it’s a bit chaotic.”

Generally speaking, Papaconstantinou said, it’s standard for a politician to be assigned two police guards working shifts.