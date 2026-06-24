The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) has announced its participation in the CyprusAid Scholarship Programme for the 2026–27 academic year, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus. The initiative aims to expand access to higher education for students from selected countries across Africa and the Middle East.

Through this partnership, AUB Mediterraneo will offer a limited number of scholarships across its undergraduate and graduate programmes, supporting students in pursuing a globally-recognised education in Paphos, Cyprus. The programme reflects a shared commitment, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, to expanding access to higher education, fostering cross-cultural exchange and supporting the development of future leaders equipped to contribute to their communities and beyond.

The CyprusAid scholarships provide a comprehensive support framework, jointly delivered by the Government of Cyprus and AUB Mediterraneo. In addition to full tuition coverage, student accommodation and a monthly stipend to support living expenses, the programme also includes additional forms of support related to travel, residency procedures, medical insurance and other approved student-related needs. This comprehensive support allows students to focus fully on their academic and personal development throughout their studies.

Dr. Wassim El Hajj, rector of AUB Mediterraneo, referenced the mission behind the support offered. “Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to making high-quality education accessible to talented students from diverse backgrounds,” he noted. “By bringing together academic excellence and meaningful support, we aim to empower students to develop the knowledge and skills needed to contribute meaningfully to their societies and the global community.”

Ambassador Theodora Constantinidou, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, also hailed the collaboration. “The CyprusAid Scholarship Programme reflects the Republic of Cyprus’ commitment to strengthening international cooperation and building meaningful partnerships across regions,” she said. “Through collaborations such as this with AUB Mediterraneo, we aim to promote academic exchange and reinforce Cyprus’ role as a bridge between countries and cultures.”

AUB Mediterraneo extends its appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus for its leadership and continued commitment to supporting higher education and international academic opportunity through the CyprusAid programme.

Students from eligible countries will have access to AUB Mediterraneo’s academic programmes, delivered through the American liberal arts model of higher education, which emphasises critical thinking, interdisciplinary learning and real-world applications.

Applications for the CyprusAid Scholarship Programme at AUB Mediterraneo are open until July 6, 2026. Interested candidates may apply at https://www.aubmed.ac.cy/Pages/Apply.aspx

About the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo

The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) in Paphos, Cyprus, is approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) as a branch campus of the American University of Beirut (AUB) in Beirut, Lebanon. The university operates under a charter granted by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), which registers the university’s degree programmes. All departments and programmes at AUB Mediterraneo are accredited in Europe and Cyprus through the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Higher Education (CYQAA), and recognised globally. For more information, please visit: www.aubmed.ac.cy