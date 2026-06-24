Chinese Film Week in Cyprus concludes with spectacular closing ceremony

With a glittering closing ceremony at K-Cineplex Nicosia Prime in Strovolos, Chinese Film Week in Cyprus came to a close on June 15, 2026, drawing over 200 guests in an event marking the celebration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Cyprus in the most eloquent way possible: through the art of cinema.

The evening took on special significance with the presence of two of the biggest names in Asian cinema, Wu Jing and Chen Lijun, who travelled to Cyprus specifically for the event. Wu Jing, known internationally for the films Wolf Warrior and The Wandering Earth, is one of the most iconic actors in contemporary Chinese cinema. Chen Lijun, the lead actress in the film Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert, which was screened during the closing ceremony, rounded out a lineup of guests that highlighted the event’s international reach.

During the ceremony, three representatives of the organisers delivered remarks. Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Mr. Zhou Yunliang emphasised that Chinese Film Week contributed to promoting intercultural dialogue and enriching the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Mr. Mao Yu, Executive Deputy Director-General of the China Film Administration, outlined the development of the Chinese film industry and expressed a willingness to further strengthen film exchanges between the two countries.

The Director General of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, Mr. George G. Papageorgiou, noted that the event strengthened ties between the two peoples and laid a solid foundation for expanding cultural cooperation between Cyprus and China.

The evening concluded with a screening of the film Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert followed by a Q&A session with the lead actors, giving the Cypriot audience a rare opportunity to interact directly with leading figures in Chinese cinema