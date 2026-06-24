Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) sponsored “Meet the Legends” once again this year, the ultimate event of the year for classic motorcycle enthusiasts in Cyprus. The event, organised by the Classic Motorcycle Club Cyprus, took place on June 7, 2026, at Eleftheria Square in Nicosia, from 10am to 5pm. It brought together motorcycle enthusiasts, collectors and visitors of all ages.

“Meet the Legends” highlighted the culture, history and timeless value of classic motorcycles, offering the public a special experience in the heart of the capital. Through the presence of historic motorcycles, the participation of people who love motoring and the lively atmosphere of the event, it became a meeting point for those who share the same passion for authenticity, technical excellence and the freedom symbolised by motorcycles. As part of the event, a major live draw was also held, with a BSA-M20 as the prize for one lucky winner, further enhancing the excitement and public participation.

The successful implementation of the event was made possible with the support and cooperation of the Municipality of Nicosia. Mayor of Nicosia Charalambos Prountzos drew the winning ticket, contributing to the day’s unique experience and to the city’s connection with initiatives that promote its cultural identity and the vibrancy of public space.

Michalis Zoumides, Marketing Manager of Coral Cyprus, for his part, hailed the spirit of the event. “Our continued support for ‘Meet the Legends’ reflects the connection between Shell-branded service stations, road culture and the authentic experiences created around motoring,” he noted.

“It is an event that highlights the history, passion and love for classic motorcycles, while also bringing together people with shared interests. We are particularly pleased to have contributed once again this year, through our continued support for this truly special initiative in the heart of Nicosia, offering the public an experience that honours the authenticity and heritage of motoring, exactly as expressed through the values of ‘Meet the Legends’.”

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

About Coral Cyprus

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017, and manages a network of more than 40 service stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social wellbeing in Cyprus. For more information, visit: www.coralenergy.com.cy and www.shell.com.cy.