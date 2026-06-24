COSMOS Insurance honours its people at starry celebration

COSMOS Insurance celebrated its 45-year presence in the insurance industry on June 19, 2026, in the most fitting way possible: by paying tribute to its people, its greatest strength.

The event took place at The Landmark in Nicosia, which was transformed with the Company’s signature deep blue colour. The concept, “One COSMOS, Many Stars”, elevated COSMOS Insurance’s annual awards night into a truly special anniversary celebration, where the people who build relationships of trust and shape a journey spanning almost half a century were placed firmly in the spotlight.

During the event, the COSMOS Awards 2026 ceremony recognised the achievements of the company’s top-performing partners based on their results during 2025. In addition, partners and employees were honored for their performance, consistency, and significant contribution to the Company’s growth and success. A total of 21 awards were presented, with a particularly memorable moment being the presentation of seven honorary awards. Four awards recognised 20 years of collaboration and three recognised 10 years of collaboration, highlighting long-standing dedication and commitment.

In their addresses, Chairman of the Board Marios Loukaides and the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Kyriakos Tyllis reflected on the journey of COSMOS Insurance, emphasising that behind every milestone are the people who create value every day.

Renowned journalist and news editor Elena Apostolou took on the role of event host, capturing the emotional significance of both the anniversary and the celebration, stating that “true success is measured not only by years of presence, but by the lives you have touched and the security you have provided”.

Looking ahead, COSMOS Insurance remains committed to standing by the people who place their trust in the Company, while continuing to recognise the “stars” who light its path forward.