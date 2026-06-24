New powers to tackle organised crime and bolster policing reforms were at the forefront of Justice Minister Costas Fitiris’ agenda presented to MPs on Wednesday.

Addressing the House legal affairs committee, Fitiris said the government’s immediate priority was the introduction of stronger tools to combat organised crime, including the revival of a surveillance bill that has remained stalled since the previous parliamentary term.

“We will re-enter the discussion process to find the golden middle way,” Fitiris said, adding that the objective was to balance parliamentary concerns with “the operational requirements of the police”.

A key proposal expected before parliament in the coming months would allow authorities to confiscate assets that cannot be legally justified.

The minister said the legislation, which follows EU rules due to be implemented by member states by 2027, had already been approved by the cabinet and would be submitted to the House.

Fitiris also correlated the fight against organised crime to proposed constitutional changes and amendments relating to privacy and surveillance powers.

The minister told MPs that 38 government bills are currently pending before parliament, while a further 10 are expected to be submitted by the ministry.

Alongside organised crime measures, discussions focused on policing reforms, prison overcrowding and the delivery of major justice infrastructure projects.

Fitiris confirmed that a specialist police unit dedicated to combating organised crime is operationally ready and is expected to begin functioning fully once accommodation arrangements are completed in the coming months.

He also revealed that between 300 and 500 body cameras will be purchased this year on a pilot basis, with funding earmarked in next year’s budget to equip the remainder of the force.

The minister acknowledged concerns over the delayed construction of a juvenile detention facility in Menoyia, warning that the project may miss its revised completion target of this coming December.

The facility is intended to comply with legislation governing young offenders and relieve pressure on the overcrowded central prisons.