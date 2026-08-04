A 24-year-old man from Syria has died from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident in Limassol on July 26, police said on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Al Aawad was seriously injured when the electric scooter he was riding crashed with a car on Solon Street, Limassol ten days ago at around 10.45pm.

Police said the driver of the car left the scene, and officers are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Al Aawad was taken by ambulance to a private hospital, where he later died. His relatives have been informed.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, was arrested last Tuesday after turning himself in at a police station.

He told police officers he had fled because he did not have the necessary papers to be driving the car.

Police urge anyone with information about the collision or the vehicle to contact Limassol traffic police at 25 805244, the nearest police station, or the citizen’s line at 1460.