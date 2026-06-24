Mall of Cyprus is getting ready to bring the excitement of football closer to visitors with the launch of its Football Fan Zone, a fun and interactive experience for all ages. Entrance and participation are free for all visitors.

Over June 26-July 5, 2026, between 2-6pm, Plaza 2 at Mall of Cyprus will transform into the ultimate football destination, inviting families, friends and football fans to step into the game through a series of interactive challenges, games, creative activities and themed photo opportunities.

Inspired by the world’s biggest football celebration, the Football Fan Zone is designed to capture the energy of the stadium and bring it into the heart of the mall. Visitors will have the opportunity to test their skills, enjoy football-themed entertainment and create memorable moments in a lively, family-friendly environment, and all free of charge.

At the centre of the experience is the Penalty Arena – Beat the Goal, where visitors can put their shooting skills to the test through fun penalty challenges and different ways to hit the target. Whether taking a classic penalty kick or trying a more unexpected shot, participants will have the chance to enjoy their own football moment and celebrate it at a dedicated photo spot.

The Skills Challenge Area will give children aged 6+, teenagers and adults the chance to show off their technique through interactive football games. With no pressure and no need to keep score, this zone is all about participation, friendly competition and having fun with family and friends.

Younger visitors will also be able to enjoy the Kids’ Interactive Area, a dedicated zone featuring football-inspired games, drawing and creative activities. With an interactive smart table and arts-and-crafts stations, little football fans will have plenty to keep them entertained.

The Football Fan Zone is suitable for visitors of all ages and offers the perfect reason to visit Mall of Cyprus for a memorable day filled with football energy, entertainment and family fun.

Bring your friends, join the challenges and experience the excitement of football at Mall of Cyprus – with free entrance and free participation for everyone.

Event information