A new judge was on Wednesday appointed to the criminal court in Paphos for the case of suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, who is on trial for rape and domestic abuse.

The Supreme Court appointed Maria Socratous to replace Nikodemos Fakontis, who requested to recuse himself from the three-member panel, citing factors that could potentially create a conflict of interest or raise questions regarding the impartiality of the proceedings.

The new composition for the trial is presiding judge Lia Markou and district judges Theodoros Symeonides and Maria Socratous.

The suspended mayor faces four serious charges, including rape, indecent assault, administering substances with intent to commit a felony or misdemeanour and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Phedonos has repeatedly denied all the allegations.