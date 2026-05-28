Suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos is due to appear before Paphos criminal court on Thursday in connection with an alleged rape case.

During the hearing, charges are expected to be formally read out, with Phedonos set to enter a plea.

Reports indicate, however, that before proceedings begin, the prosecution is expected to request that the trial be conducted behind closed doors, citing case law provisions aimed at protecting the privacy of the alleged victim.

At the previous hearing before the Paphos district court, where the accused was referred directly to trial before the criminal court, prosecutor Eirini Savva submitted a similar request.

She argued that the application was based on legal provisions concerning the protection of victims and witnesses, particularly in cases involving violence against women.

According to the prosecution, rape offences fall within that category and require enhanced protective measures for the alleged victim.

Defence lawyers Christos Pourgourides and Epameinondas Korakides are expected to object to the request during Thursday’s proceedings, having previously indicated their opposition at the referral hearing.

As part of the conditions for his appearance before the criminal court, the suspended mayor signed a personal guarantee of €100,000.

According to the indictment, Phedonos faces four charges, including rape, indecent assault, administering substances with intent to commit a felony or misdemeanour, and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The case was investigated by a special police team from police headquarters following a complaint filed by a businessman and the alleged victim.