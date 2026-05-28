Proceedings in the rape case involving suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos were halted before they could formally begin on Thursday, after one of the judges requested to be excluded from the case.

Phedonos had been referred to trial before the Paphos criminal court on April 21 and signed a €100,000 guarantee to secure his appearance.

At Thursday’s hearing, judge Nikodemos Fakontis asked to recuse himself, citing three separate reasons according to Phileleftheros.

The first related to a legal case previously handled by his late father, involving an application for contempt of court. Following his father’s death, the matter was taken over by the judge’s wife. The application concerns the Paphos sewerage board, of which the accused serves as president.

The second reason involved previous disputes between the accused and members of the Eusevia club, which is managed by relatives of the judge.

The third concerned what the judge described as a close spiritual relationship between his sister and the family of the accused.

Following the development, the president of the criminal court adjourned the case until June 24 and said the matter would be referred to the Supreme Court to decide on the replacement of the recused judge.

Phedonos faces four charges, including rape, indecent assault, administering substances with intent to commit a felony or misdemeanour, and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The case was investigated by a special police team from police headquarters following a complaint filed by a businessman and the alleged victim.

According to reports, the prosecution is also expected to seek for the proceedings to be held behind closed doors, citing the need to protect the privacy of the alleged victim.