The last bell rings, schoolbags are set aside and summer officially begins. For children, this means endless hours of play, exploration and creativity, free from schedules and obligations. For parents, however, this new daily routine also brings a familiar challenge: how can the home accommodate all this energy without losing its functionality and… order? Fortunately, with a few clever ideas and the right solutions from IKEA, summer vacation can be a time filled with wonderful moments for the whole family.

The good news is that you don’t have to choose between fun and order. When a space is designed with children’s needs in mind, it can encourage free play, imagination and creative activities, while remaining organised and enjoyable for everyone. Small changes can make a big difference in daily life, freeing up more time for what really matters.

The first step is to create a corner dedicated exclusively to creativity. A small table with children’s chairs, crayons, markers, books, and arts and crafts supplies can become the children’s favourite spot in the house. There, children can draw, make their own crafts write their own unique stories, or simply let their imaginations run wild. When they have their own space for self-expression, creativity becomes part of their daily lives, and every day is filled with new opportunities for learning and fun.

It is just as important to keep toys organised. When each item has its own place, children find it easier to take the initiative and tidy up their space on their own, as if it were a game. Storage boxes, baskets, shelves, and low bookcases help keep their favourite toys within reach at all times, while also making cleanup quick and easy. This way, the house stays tidy without limiting their freedom to play.

Meanwhile, books, board games and favourite fairy tales also deserve their own special place in the home. A children’s bookshelf serves not only as an organisational solution, but also as a subtle invitation for children to discover the world of reading. When books are kept in a visible and easily accessible spot, they become a natural part of daily life, offering moments of calm amid the busiest hours of the day.

Another smart idea is to make the most of your walls. Shelves, hooks and wall-mounted storage solutions free up valuable floor space and help keep your home more organized, even on the busiest summer days. At the same time, they allow children to easily access their favourite items, fostering their independence through the daily use of the space.

As temperatures rise, many activities naturally move out to the balcony or garden. A small children’s table, a few comfortable chairs and some toys are all it takes to create a little summer world full of adventure. From painting in the fresh air to impromptu picnics and games with friends, outdoor spaces can become an extension of their children’s rooms during the summer months.

Summer is also the perfect time for small crafts and DIY projects that bring the whole family closer together. Work together to create a bulletin board, a spot for drawings or a wall to display the kids’ summer creations. This way, your home takes on a personal touch, and every new project becomes a little reason to feel proud and smile.

Of course, summer isn’t just about activities and play. It’s also about rest, relaxation and moments of calm. Create a cosy corner with pillows and soft lighting where children can read, listen to music, or simply enjoy some quiet time, especially on hot afternoons. Such a space serves as a little sanctuary within the home and provides the balance that young explorers need during a busy day.

Ultimately, the secret lies in balance. When play is combined with practical organisational solutions, the home becomes more functional and enjoyable for everyone. Children enjoy the freedom to create and explore, while parents can enjoy a space that remains tidy and welcoming.

So, this summer, let your imagination take centre stage. With the right solutions and a little creativity, every day at home can turn into a little adventure filled with play, discoveries and beautiful family moments that will remain unforgettable long after the vacation is over. Start by taking a look around IKEA stores and at ikea.com.cy. Have a great summer!