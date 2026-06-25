On June 24, 2026, the Cyprus Institute (CyI) unveiled the new online platform CyCEM – Insights, developed to improve access to information on the Cyprus Competitive Electricity Market. Its purpose is to collect, organise and present electricity market data in a coherent, user-friendly environment.

The platform fills an important gap by bringing together publicly available data on all energy markets: the Forward Market, the Day-Ahead Market, as well as the balancing markets, namely the Integrated Scheduling Process and the Real-Time Balancing Market.

The platform is designed to make complex electricity market information more accessible through clear visualisations, summary metrics, structured data views and exportable datasets. Users can explore electricity prices, trading volumes, the generation mix, the share of renewable energy sources and indicators related to market balancing. They can also export selected data to facilitate further analysis.

During the public presentation of CyCEM – Insights, Cyprus Institute’s Professor Theodoros Zachariadis emphasised the mission behind the initiative. “Our open platform, which includes all officially available data from the Cypriot Competitive Electricity Market, fills an important gap,” he said. “It serves as a practical information hub that enhances transparency and facilitates data-driven energy analysis. It was created by individuals with in-depth knowledge of energy markets, with the aim of ensuring the appropriate participation of stakeholders in Cyprus’ evolving electricity market and to foster evidence-informed public dialogue.”

The platform is freely available at: cycem-insights.cyi.ac.cy.