Direct Democracy has submitted a parliamentary resolution calling for the resignation of attorney-general George Savvides and his deputy, Savvas Angelides, on Thursday.

The proposal was announced before the House by MP Diana Constantinides, who said the resolution had been tabled by the movement as “part of an effort to rebuild trust in public institutions”.

House President Annita Demetriou confirmed that the matter had been discussed at a meeting of parliamentary leaders and would now be referred to the legal affairs committee before returning to the plenary for consideration.

The motion comes amid continued criticism over the handling of the Mafia State affair and the next steps following the publication of the anti-corruption authority’s investigation into the allegations originally levied by journalist Makarios Drousiotis.

The report concluded that former president Nicos Anastasiades may face potential criminal liability for abuse of power.

In response, the government has announced plans to appoint a team of independent criminal investigators to examine the authority’s findings and determine whether criminal proceedings should be pursued.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said more than one investigator would be appointed and that the selection process would focus on qualifications, suitability and the absence of conflicts of interest.

The government’s approach has nevertheless drawn criticism from Akel and Alma, both of whom argue that the investigators should be selected by the authority itself rather than the cabinet.

Alma had further questioned whether President Nikos Christodoulides should have any role in the process considering his previous service in the Anastasiades administration and his appearance as a witness during the investigation.

Both Savvides and Angelides recused themselves from further involvement in the case last week.

The government has since maintained that responsibility for appointing investigators now rests with the cabinet under the law.