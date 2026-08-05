State officials, healthcare workers and relatives on Wednesday honoured the memory of the 33 people killed when Athalassa hospital was bombed during the 1974 Turkish invasion.

A memorial service was held at the victims’ monument near Nicosia general hospital to honour the 31 patients and two nurses killed when the Turkish Air Force bombed Wards 1 and 2 of Athalassa hospital on July 20, 1974.

Among the victims were three Turkish Cypriot patients.

The monument, unveiled in 2023 on the site of the destroyed wards, bears the names of all 33 victims.

Among those attending were House health committee chair Savia Orphanidou, Nicosia district governor Andreas Hatzipakkos, State Health Services Organisation general financial director Robertos Karachannas, representatives of the health ministry, trade unions, mental health services and relatives of the victims.

Orphanidou said it was important to honour both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot victims and ensure their memory was not forgotten.

“Historical memory must remain alive,” she said.

She added that mental health services should continue to be strengthened to provide patients and their families with “the best care, the best support, the best understanding and, above all, the most important medicine anyone can offer: love.”

Karachannas described the anniversary as “a day of reflection, honour and responsibility”, saying the victims’ sacrifice remained an indelible part of Cyprus’ history.

He said the State Health Services Organisation remained committed to upgrading mental health services, with the second and third phases of infrastructure projects expected to begin by 2027.

The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths and the national anthem.