Kyperounta welcomes the 7th Antilalos Music Festival this summer with the event taking place on August 13. Next Thursday, the municipal park of Kyperounta will welcome musicians and audiences, residents and visitors alike, to enjoy an evening of music under the starry night sky – and it will be particularly starry as the Perseids Meteor Showers fall on the same night.

The live music is set to begin at 8pm with a line-up of local artists taking the floor, each performing in their unique style. So far, the confirmed artists of the 2026 programme are Demetris Panagi, Maria Kremmidi, Ioanna Demetriou, Costas Pikoulas, Christos Koureas, Athanasia Mbarka Chrysanthous, Eiriana Nikolaou, HajiMike, Michalis Mina, Stella Erodotou, Chrysostomos Kolombos, Troodinos Savvides and Nikolas Kanakis.

Any more performing musicians will be announced on the festival’s Facebook Page closer to the dates, as organisers slowly reveal the agenda for this year. Entrance is free, giving the opportunity to audiences from all walks of life, regions and ages to enjoy the live music on this warm summer night.

7th Antilalos Music Festival

Annual live music festival in Kyperounta. August 13. Municipal Park of Kyperounta, Nicosia district. 8pm. Free entrance. www.facebook.com/antilalosfestival