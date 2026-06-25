The University of Nicosia (UNIC) has achieved a major new distinction in the QS World University Rankings 2027, ranking in the 711-720 band globally, in the top 200 in the European Union, and third in Cyprus among the universities included in this year’s edition.

The 2027 edition of the QS World University Rankings assessed 1,504 institutions worldwide, making UNIC’s inclusion a significant milestone and a strong endorsement of the University’s growing international profile, academic quality and global outlook.

This latest recognition reinforces the University of Nicosia’s position as one of the leading universities in Cyprus and the wider region, with a clear focus on academic excellence, global engagement and student success.

Rector of the University of Nicosia, Professor Philippos Pouyioutas hailed the accolade.

“This is a major achievement for the University of Nicosia, and one that we are proud to celebrate,” he said. “Being ranked among the world’s top universities in the QS World University Rankings 2027 strongly affirms the progress we continue to make as an institution.”

Continuing, he added: “Our strong performance in Global Engagement and Employability reflects the distinct character of the University of Nicosia: outward-looking, engaged with the society and the labour market, and committed to delivering high-quality research and education to a dynamic international community. Securing first and second place among Cypriot and Greek universities in Global Engagement indicators, as well as third place in Employability Outcomes, highlights both our international orientation and our strong links with local and global labour markets.”

The QS World University Rankings are among the most widely-recognised and influential global university rankings, evaluating universities across a range of indicators in five thematic areas, including Global Engagement (International Research Network, International Student Ratio, International Faculty Ratio) and Employability.

For UNIC, this result marks another important step in its continued development and international recognition, highlighting the strength of its academic environment and the growing impact of its global orientation.