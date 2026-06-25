V+O Cyprus | SEC Newgate is celebrating 15 years in the Cypriot market this year, while also marking a new chapter in its history with its new corporate identity as a member of SEC Newgate, one of the world’s leading international networks in Strategic Communications and Public Affairs.

To mark this important milestone, the Company held an event in Nicosia attended by media partners, journalists and content creators, expressing gratitude to all those who have contributed to its growth and development over the past 15 years.

The transition to the new corporate identity reflects the Company’s strategic evolution and its position within the global SEC Newgate network, while remaining true to the values that have defined its journey in Cyprus: strategic thinking, collaboration, credibility and a commitment to meaningful communication.

Tonia Gkogkou, Manager Director of V+O International, highlighted the significance of the new corporate identity and V+O Cyprus | SEC Newgate’s integration into the international SEC Newgate network:

“The new corporate identity of V+O Cyprus marks an important development in the Company’s journey and reflects its position as a member of SEC Newgate. Despite this new era, the essence remains unchanged: our culture, our values and the way we work with our clients, partners and stakeholders to create meaningful value and long-term relationships. Through our collaboration with SEC Newgate, we are strengthening our footprint by expanding our presence and influence beyond the local market and into international markets. Today, V+O Cyprus forms part of a global network with significant capabilities, combining international expertise with a deep understanding of the Cypriot market and creating new growth opportunities for our people, clients and partners.”

For his part, Panos Tsirides, General Manager of V+O Cyprus | SEC Newgate, focused on the ties behind the 15-year evolution.

“The journey of the past 15 years confirms that strong relationships and meaningful partnerships are the foundation of every success. We deeply value the relationships we have built with media professionals throughout these years. These relationships are not merely part of our work; they are at its very core. They enable us to evolve, create value and respond effectively to the challenges of an ever-changing communications environment. For this reason, the relationships we have cultivated over the years remain our most important asset for the future.”

In her own address, Christiana Xenophontos, Director of V+O Cyprus | SEC Newgate, referred to the importance of the long-standing relationships built with professionals in the media and communications sectors, as well as the responsibility that accompanies the role of communication in the modern era:

“The completion of 15 years of V+O’s presence in Cyprus is, above all, a moment of gratitude towards everyone who has been part of this journey. Media partners, journalists and content creators have played a decisive role in building the relationships of trust that remain our most valuable asset to this day. At a time when information travels at unprecedented speed and misinformation presents a daily challenge, credible and responsible communication is more important than ever. As a member of SEC Newgate, we continue to invest in strategic thinking, transparency and relationship-building, with the goal of contributing to a more meaningful and trustworthy public dialogue.”

As part of its new corporate identity, V+O Cyprus | SEC Newgate also unveiled its new website, which reflects the Company’s modern profile as a member of SEC Newgate. Featuring refreshed design and content, the new website showcases the breadth of the organisation’s services, expertise and international reach, representing yet another step in the company’s continuous evolution.

Today, as a member of SEC Newgate, V+O Cyprus continues to invest in innovation, strategic communications and relationships that create meaningful value for organisations, institutions and society.

Guided by the experience gained over the past 15 years and leveraging the capabilities of a strong international network, V+O Cyprus continues to shape the next chapter of its presence in Cyprus, remaining committed to its mission of delivering responsible, reliable and effective communication.