At the centre of the best summer festivals is a glass of wine

A few weeks ago, I found myself dancing to Queen’s We Will Rock You near Tsiakkas Vineyards, while enjoying a glass of Vamvakada with friends. In that moment, my mood was shaped by the music, the company and the occasion rather than the wine. That does not happen often.

Wine is associated with parties, festivals and celebrations of all sorts. Since the ancient days of feasting and banqueting among Romans and Greeks, wine has had a part to play in the celebration of life. Particularly in Europe, where entire regions have hundreds of years of history of viticulture and celebrating harvests, there are a plethora of culturally important wine festivals that are celebrated annually. Whether it is based around the harvest as is tradition, or as a way to bring summer to life and attract visitors from across the world and experience what a local region has to offer, there is plenty going on across the continent.

Wine brings a sense of celebration and warmth to every holiday occasion, from intimate dinners to festive toasts. While traditions vary around the world – from winter feasts to sun-soaked summer barbecues in both hemispheres – a good bottle of wine remains a common thread linking these seasonal celebrations.

Around the world, wineries celebrate summer with lively open-air festivals that combine exceptional wines, live music, local cuisine and beautiful vineyard views. Summer is when wine country is at its most vibrant. The vines are full, the grapes ripen under long, warm days and festivals turn quiet villages like Pelendri into open-air celebrations of wine, food and music.

To make the most of these events, travellers should follow the wine festival calendar and book early. For those who plan ahead, summer wine festivals offer experiences that other seasons cannot match – harvest celebrations, vineyard concerts, sunset tastings that stretch into the evening, and the striking sight of vines heavy with ripening fruit.

I have personally enjoyed festivals like the one at Tsiakkas, where wine, music and atmosphere come together to create a memorable summer experience. Classical concerts at Ktima Mercouri near the Ionian Sea in Greece, or the frenzied party with wines from Gerards Bertrand from Southern France in Languedoc, Latin and jazz themed parties in Argentina and Chile.

At Tsiakkas it was more than just dancing and enjoying some excellent street food prepared by the team of Patrikon, located in Tersefanou Larnaca. Most themed festivals, or oenogastronomic parties – Tsiakkas included – offer an exciting opportunity to taste world-class wines, explore new flavours and immerse yourself in the culture of wine regions.

2025 Tsiakkas Winery Sauvignon Blanc PGI Lemesos, ABV 13%

This cosmopolitan French variety is sourced from sandy and volcanic vineyards. Straw yellow colours, this white dry displays a broad array of aromas from white gooseberry, passion fruit and peach to chamomile, mint, lime and lemon zest. The palate is full of creamy, supple texture accented by a fresh thread of acidity that builds to persistent finish. Perfect for grilled seabass and citrus herbed butter or shrimp ceviche with citrus and avocado. €14

2021 Tsiakkas Winery Promara, PGI Lemesos, ABV 12.5%

This wine epitomises the character and the strength of Promara. From Ayios Ioannis and Paphos vineyards at 700-900m, sandy loam soil, organic and sustainable. Light yellow colour with vibrant acidity and bright refreshing flavours despite its five-year ageing. The nose is full of notes of lemon, lime, white peach, pear and melon, flinty almonds and herbs, give way to a palate full of grapefruit, white flower, gooseberry, with linear acidity and a snappy texture. The wine is full-body, smooth and flavourful, with a finish that is both crisp and satisfying. Ideal with crab cakes, panfried rainbow trout, or sauteed scallops with orange fennel and ginger, goat cheese, and Gouda. €21.50

2019 Tsiakkas Winery Giannoudi, PGI Lemesos Magnum, ABV 13.5%

From the Pelendri region, this Giannoudi is bright with deep ruby core, lightening to a ruby garnet at the rim. Highly aromatic with black cherry, pomegranate and red plum fruit along with notes of herbs, vanilla, new leather, pencil shavings and oak. Medium to full-bodied with ripe black cherry, baked strawberry cake and juicy plum on entry, evolving to moderate, fine tannins and notes of leather, dried oregano, wild sage and white rose petal with dusty terracotta. The finish is long and intricate with sweet tobacco, vanilla beans, oak and a lingering note of liquorice. Enjoy with your souvla or a rib eye with green peppercorn sauce. €63

2020 Tsiakkas Winery Vamvakada PGI Lemesos ABV 13.5%

A Maratheftiko where Tsiakkas uses the variety’s nickname Vamvakada. Dark red ruby colour, it is supple and beautifully balanced, showing aromas of ripe red cherry, blackberry and plum, that are complemented by floral flavours, creamy oak notes of sweet caramel and vanilla bean. Additional notes of white pepper, cardamom and graphite provide more complexity and continue to develop as the wine breathes in the glass. I would have loved this with spareribs and barbecue sauce, roast turkey legs and cranberry or pepperoni pizza. €16.50

Tsiakkas Winery Pelendri 25 991080, www.tsiakkaswinery.com