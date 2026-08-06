Britain’s financial regulator said it was simplifying listing rules to make the country’s ​stock market a more attractive place for companies ‌to raise capital, seeking to reverse a prolonged slowdown in flotations.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday the changes would ​reduce the execution risk for issuers and lower ​compliance costs, and included removing a seven-day waiting ⁠period for connected research during an IPO.

London’s stock ​market has been shrinking for the last decade as ​companies move away for higher valuations and access to deeper capital markets elsewhere, particularly the United States.

This year has also seen ​a high number of take-private deals, with foreign takeovers of ​UK names Intertek, Tate & Lyle and Segro, partly a result of British ‌stocks ⁠becoming cheaper compared to US stocks since the start of the Iran war.

The FCA said it hoped the finalisation of the new rules, on which it ​has been consulting since ​late last ⁠year, will help replenish the UK’s depleted stock market.

The FCA said the changes would ​make it easier for companies looking to ​list ⁠in Britain.

“By making the UK listing regime more efficient, we are supporting the growth and competitiveness of UK ⁠capital ​markets,” FCA director of infrastructure and ​exchanges Jon Relleen said in a statement.