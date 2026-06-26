Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela called for the unique challenges faced by islands to be taken into account from the outset of European policymaking, warning that island communities continue to face structural disadvantages that cannot be addressed through one-size-fits-all approaches.

Speaking at the high-level conference on islands and coastal communities in Paphos, Abela said that while islands across the European Union are diverse, they share common pressures including geographical isolation, higher costs, vulnerability to external shocks and dependence on reliable connectivity.

“For island member states in particular, these pressures are not occasional inconveniences. They are structural realities,” he said.

Abela noted that, unlike mainland regions, island states have fewer alternatives when disruptions occur, making issues such as transport links and connectivity fundamental rather than optional.

“For an island, connectivity is not a luxury. It is basic infrastructure,” he said, warning that weak connectivity increases transport costs, disrupts supply chains and limits opportunities for businesses and families alike.

He said that island economies, while often resilient and outward-looking, are also particularly exposed to shocks affecting energy, transport, tourism and trade.

The Maltese prime minister also highlighted the challenges islands face in the green transition, noting that many depend heavily on imported fuels and have fewer technological options available at scale, resulting in higher transition costs.

“The question ultimately becomes whether communities remain viable, whether services remain accessible, and whether young people believe they can build a future at home,” he said.

At the same time, Abela stressed that islands should not be viewed solely through the lens of disadvantage.

“Islands are also places of innovation, resilience and strategic value in energy, maritime activity, digital policy and tourism,” he said, arguing that island communities often become testing grounds for new approaches precisely because they are forced to adapt quickly and use resources efficiently.

Abela welcomed the European Commission’s new strategies for islands and coastal communities, praising Executive Vice-President Raffaele Fitto and Commissioner Costas Kadis for bringing the initiatives forward.

However, he warned that the success of the strategies would depend on whether they lead to tangible changes in policymaking.

“These strategies must be more than a recognition of challenges,” he said. “They must make a difference in how policy is shaped, how rules are applied and how European ambition is translated into real conditions.

“Our task is to ensure that island citizens are not asked to carry European ambition with fewer tools than everyone else,” he concluded.