A 36-year-old man was remanded in custody for six days on Friday in connection with the shooting at a house in the Paphos district.

The Paphos district court granted the police request to detain the suspect while investigations continue.

Gunshots were fired at the entrance of a house in Tremithousa, Paphos, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said the gunshots were fired at 3.45am and the incident was reported at 7am.

There are two people living in the house, aged 41 and 38. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday after evidence emerged during police investigations.