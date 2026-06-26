Unified Schools, an initiative to promote athletics and leadership opportunities between those with and without intellectual disabilities in schools, was highlighted at an event between Special Olympics Cyprus and the education ministry on Friday, which signed a memorandum of understanding to formalise their partnership.

Special Olympics is a nonprofit sports organisation for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Education Minister Athena Michaelides said the Unified Schools philosophy fits in with the ministry’s goal of promoting “a modern, democratic and people-centered school.”

The Unified Schools programme was implemented as a pilot during the 2025-2026 school year. Fourteen elementary and secondary schools participated in the pilot over the course of five months, and 130 activities were carried out.

The collaboration between the ministry and Special Olympics aims to “offer all children more opportunities for participation, collaboration, learning and personal development”, Michaelides said.

“True inclusion is not built with words,” she continued. “It is built every day in classrooms, on playgrounds, on sports fields and through the human relationships formed in places where everyone feels they belong.”

The government’s education bill that takes steps to meet the needs of individual students and develop more robust special education services in schools is currently in the public consultation stage.

In a statement, Special Olympics said the partnership will “work towards a society free of discrimination, where sports and education will serve as bridges to inclusion, equality and respect for human dignity.”