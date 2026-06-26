The 2026 World Cup became the highest-scoring edition in the tournament’s history during the United States’ Group D match against Turkey on Thursday, with Auston Trusty’s early opener producing the record-breaking 173rd goal and eclipsing the previous mark of 172 set at Qatar 2022.

Four more goals were scored after Trusty’s opener, with Turkey snatching a last-gasp 3-2 win to lift the tournament total to 177 goals.

The record was broken in the 59th match of the 2026 World Cup.

By comparison, the previous record of 172 goals was accumulated over all 64 matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2026 tournament features 104 matches, 40 more than the 64 played at Qatar 2022, following FIFA’s expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

“Surpassing the previous highest of 172 goals from Qatar underscores the excitement and attacking prowess that have already made the 2026 @fifaworldcup so unforgettable,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Instagram.