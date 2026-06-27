Hotel bookings in Cyprus are gradually improving after months of disruption linked to the crisis in the Middle East, but the sector is still facing an average loss of around 20 per cent for the rest of the season, the president of the hotel managers association has said.

Christos Angelides said the wave of cancellations recorded over the past two to three months had now stopped, while the flow of bookings had improved in the immediate period and, gradually, for the rest of the season.

However, he told the Cyprus News Agency that bookings had not yet reached a level that could offset previous cancellations to secure a strong year.

He said hotels and tourism businesses were trying to reverse the decline through better prices and advertising, including offers aimed at the domestic market, at a time when air fares and accommodation costs in other destinations have also risen.

“Destinations which were previously considered cheaper than us no longer are,” he told CNA, adding that although travelling abroad remains attractive for many people, more Cypriots were expected to take their financial situation into account before deciding on holidays overseas.

Asked about flight cancellations and route changes by airlines, Angelides said these had indeed taken place, largely due to higher aviation fuel prices. But he was hopeful that, if regional tensions ease, fuel prices and air fares would fall, supporting a better autumn and possibly winter season.

He also said tourism from Israel had started to recover after falling to almost zero for around two to three months. Daily arrivals from Israel were improving and that even short two- or three-day stays would help Cyprus’ tourism recover.

Angelides said last-minute bookings were already helping and could continue to support the sector during the remainder of the season.

At the same time, he stressed that the quality of services must not be affected under any circumstances.

He said the sector had two main challenges: to manage the loss of hotel occupancy recorded in March, April and May, and to avoid undermining what Cyprus has built over the years “as a quality and pleasant destination”.

Angelides also called for a campaign from now until the end of 2027 to help Cyprus regain momentum in foreign markets and remove any doubts over the safety of the destination.