A strong police presence around the island over Saturday night led to ten arrests as efforts continued to stamp out organized crime and other serious offences.

The arrests were for illegal possession of narcotics, illegal stay on the island, begging and other crimes.

During operations a total of 728 drivers and 305 passengers were checked. A total of 64 office premises were also checked and nine charges made.

Among drivers 227 charges were made with 13 cases to be investigated.

A total of 105 charges were made for speeding while 15 cars were confiscated.

Alcotests were carried out on 314 people resulting in 19 charges while two were found guilty of drug driving.

Police said the operations would continue to increase the feeling of pubic safety.