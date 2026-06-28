The two people standing for deputy mayor of Aglandjia on Sunday called on residents to cast their votes.

After voting themselves, both Andri Hadjiandreou and Prokopis Prokopiou called on others to do the same.

The byelection is taking place after former deputy mayor Andreas Constantinou won a seat in the House as MP.

Hadjiandreou exercised her right to vote at 10:30 at the 6th Primary School of Aglandjia, while Prokopiou followed suit at 11am at the Pallouriotissa gymnasium.

Hadjiandreou thanked those conducting the electoral process and expressed the wish that the people “will decide with the criteria which they have set as a priority”.

She said that, as soon as the election is over, “the next day is the most important of all, because the point here is for Aglandjia to win”.

She called on people to go and vote, saying “it may be hot, but the day is long. We can vote and go swim afterwards”.

Prokopiou said “today we are voting for the good of our Aglandjia” and called on residents to vote.

“The effort of all of us is for the whole world to come to the polls to vote,” he said, adding that the goal is for Aglandjia “to be the jewel of the wider municipality of Nicosia again”.

A total of 15,182 people had the right but by noon only 15 per cent of them had.

Polling remains open until 6pm and the result is expected to be announced at 8.30.