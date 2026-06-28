A forgotten saucepan on the hob caused a fire in Strovolos in the ground floor of a two-storey home, police said on Sunday.

Extensive damages were caused to the kitchen, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said while heat and smoke damage affected the whole of the interior.

No-one was put in danger by the flames.

Two fire engines were dispatched to put out the flames.

In the 24 hours until Sunday morning, the fire service responded to 32 calls, 16 of which were fires and two prank calls.

During the last week, the service has responded to 235 calls, of which 93 were urban fires, 25 rural, three traffic accidents, 23 rescues, 67 other incidents of helping the public, and 24 prank calls.