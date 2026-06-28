I wish to draw attention to what I consider to be an unnecessary flaw in Cyprus’ road tax renewal system, and I hope that Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades will take notice.

I had paid my road tax through June 2026 and attempted today to renew it for the second half of the year. To my surprise, the system would not allow me to do so. Apparently, motorists must wait until the current period expires – presumably on 30 June or 1 July – before they can renew.

This makes little sense. Why should responsible motorists who wish to pay early be prevented from doing so? Many people prefer to complete such obligations in advance to avoid forgetting, particularly during the busy summer period or if they are travelling, ill, or otherwise unable to renew on the exact date.

Government services should encourage early compliance, not discourage it. Allowing motorists to renew their road tax a few days or even a month in advance would not disadvantage the government in any way. On the contrary, it would improve convenience, reduce the risk of inadvertent non-compliance, and likely decrease the number of last-minute renewals that can overload the system.

In an age where digital services are meant to make life easier, this restriction appears both unnecessary and counterproductive. I respectfully urge the transport ministry to review this policy and permit advance renewals, as is common practice in many other countries.

Iacovos Constantinou