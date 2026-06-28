Additional traffic lights will be operational as of Tuesday at two junctions in Aradippou, mayor Christodoulos Partou said on Sunday.

The work to install the lights on three parts of Ellados Avenue, where several fatal accidents have occurred in the past, has lasted for about four months.

At the end of May, he continued, all three sets of traffic lights were delivered to the municipality, however all the necessary technical tests and adjustments had to be made.

The intersection of Ellados Avenue with Ivykou and Sergiou & Vakchou Streets, was put into operation on Wednesday, while on this coming Tuesday, the remaining systems on intersections of Ellados Avenue with Georgiou Theotoka Street and Iakovou Patatsou Street will be put into operation.

The completion of the installation means that on Monday and Tuesday parts of Ellados Avenue will be closed to traffic.

The mayor called on drivers “to be especially careful, to drive at low speeds, to comply with the temporary road signs and to have patience above all so the work can be completed and the lights and cameras to finally work, without any problems”.

At the three points pedestrian crossings have also been installed with a total cost to the municipality of €280,000.

“The installation of these specific light-controlled intersections should have been done years ago, since too many drivers, except for trucks, use Ellados Avenue. On this particular avenue we have had several accidents in the past until recently, some of which were fatal,” Partou said.

Pavements will be built on both sides of the same avenue this and next year, while trees have also been planted, the mayor said.

A crash on Ellados Avenue in March saw a 52-year-old lose his life.