A 30-year-old man was arrested at Larnaca airport on Monday after an international arrest warrant was issued by the United Kingdom in connection with a murder investigation dating back to 2023.

The suspect arrived in Cyprus on a flight from a country outside the EU and was detained during passport control.

Officers identified an active international warrant issued by British authorities for offences including murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police said the man was taken into custody immediately after the warrant was confirmed through the relevant international channels.

No further details regarding his identity or the circumstances of the alleged offences have been released.

The 30-year-old is to appear before the Larnaca district court tomorrow.