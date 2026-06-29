The two boys, aged eight and ten, found dead in a car on Sunday in Xylophagou are believed to have been playing when they locked themselves in the vehicle and appear to have suffocated and sustained burns from exposure to the sun.

The father and stepmother, 30 and 38 respectively, who were at work at the time the children died, were arrested by the British bases police on suspicion of negligence. They will appear in court at 11am for remand orders.

The bases police had been notified by a civilian that there were two children apparently unconscious in a vehicle.

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Rescue crews had to break the car windows to get to the children.

The boys were taken by ambulance to hospital, where doctors confirmed their death.

According to Reporter, Xylophafou community leader Giorgos Ioulianos said the children had arrived on the island to visit their parents who are working in Cyprus.

Earlier reports suggested the father and stepmother had left the children in the car to sleep while they were at work.

Police investigations are under way.