Two children, aged eight and ten, have died in the British base of Dhekelia after being left in a car to sleep.

According to reports, the children belong to the same family and were found dead in the car.

Police from the British bases attended the scene while an ambulance was also called.

When they arrived at the scene they confirmed that the children had died.

The children were reportedly left in the car to sleep while their parents were elsewhere.

They are believed to have suffocated although the exact cause of death is expected to be shown by an autopsy.

A British bases spokesman confirmed that two children had died and officers were currently at a house in Xylophagou in the Famagusta district investigating the cause of death.