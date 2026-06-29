The week starts off sunny and hot, with temperatures on Monday expected to peak at 38C inland, 33C along the coast and 28C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a variable gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, to gradually become a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Monday night will be clear with low clouds forming towards dawn.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 22C inland and along the coast, and to 18C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will gradually begin to drop on Wednesday and Thursday, remaining close to the seasonal average.