The Cyprus Marine Club drew its largest audience to date, welcoming around 200 members and guests to a landmark gathering that brought together the island’s maritime community for an evening of industry insight, networking and reflection.

Opening the event, the club’s president, Captain Eberhard Koch, said the strong turnout reflected the club’s continued growth and the active engagement of its members.

He also announced the addition of two new corporate members, Guma Tech and EMA, as well as new individual member Aristotelis Moutafis, further expanding the club’s maritime network.

With the event taking place close to the Day of the Seafarer, Koch also used the occasion to pay tribute to seafarers around the world, recognising their dedication, resilience and vital contribution to global trade and the wider maritime industry.

The focus of the evening then turned to Prabhat Jha, Group Managing Director and CEO of MSC Shipmanagement Limited, who delivered the keynote address.

One of the most respected figures in global shipping, Jha was introduced by Sunil Kapoor, Board Member of the Cyprus Marine Club and COO and Partner of OL Shipping Group.

Kapoor spoke warmly about his long-standing friendship with Jha, referring not only to their shared maritime background but also to Jha’s rise from marine engineer to one of the most influential executives in the shipping industry.

He praised Jha’s leadership, integrity and contribution to Cyprus’ maritime ecosystem, saying his work had helped bring value and recognition to the island’s shipping cluster.

In his keynote presentation, titled “Cyprus at the Heart of the World’s Largest Shipping Line: The MSC Shipmanagement Success Story,” Jha traced the evolution of MSC Shipmanagement and underlined the strategic role Cyprus plays within the group’s global operations.

His address combined industry perspective with personal reflections from his career, delivered with warmth, humility and humour, giving the audience a closer look at both the company’s growth and the people behind it.

The evening continued with a networking reception, accompanied by live music from cellist Fabi.