The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra organises a highly prestigious International Masterclass and Competition for opera singers, from September 20 to 25. The event offers prestigious prizes and scholarships (€8,000 and €3,000), as well as opportunities for collaboration with leading cultural organisations in Cyprus and abroad.

Under the guidance of the artistic director and chief conductor of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Myron Michailidis, and the internationally renowned Cypriot baritone Kyros Patsalides, young opera singers will have outstanding opportunities for artistic development and professional exposure.

In addition to active participants, applications will also be accepted (subject to the terms and conditions of the regulations) from individuals who wish to attend as passive participants to all stages of the Masterclass and Competition.

In the event that the number of applications exceeds the available places, participants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the order in which applications are received.

The International Masterclass and Competition are organized in collaboration with the ARTE Music Academy and the prizes are €8,000, €3,000 and the Cypriot Artist Award. The first and second prizes may be awarded either to graduates or to students as a scholarship.

Additionally, the prizes include engagements within the three subsequent artistic seasons with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra, the Culture Centre of the Region of Central Macedonia and the Cultural and Conference Centre of Heraklion.

Eligible participants (born between January 1, 1990 and September 25, 2008 and who hold a school diploma from Cyprus or abroad) can apply by July 22. The masterclass and the selection of the finalists will then take place on September 20 to 24 and the competition concert with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will happen on September 25 at Pallas Theatre.

Further information regarding the Masterclass and Competition procedures, as well as the application process www.cyso.org.cy.

International Masterclass & Competition for Opera Singers with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Masterclass for student and emerging opera singers and live competition. September 20-25. Application deadline: July 22. Details on www.cyso.org.cy