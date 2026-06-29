In the age of artificial intelligence and algorithms, Cyprus needs a ‘digital rights charter’, an MP said on Monday.

Christos Christofides (Akel) was speaking at the House human rights committee, which has begun a discussion on digital rights more broadly.

Christofides, who chairs the committee, said a digital rights charter would serve as a guide for modernising legislation.

The issue concerns not the future, he noted, but rather the present – as AI and algorithms already impact how people get their information, but also affect work, education and “the functioning of democracy”.

The key question is not whether society will use AI, but whether people’s rights are safeguarded in relation to these new technologies.

The MP referred to initiatives undertaken at the European level, mentioning that the EU has adopted the European declaration on digital rights and principles.

He also cited the EU AI Act, as well as the Council of Europe Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law.

According to Christofides, countries like Spain, Estonia, Finland and France have already developed policies on digital rights, digital public services, digital education and the protection of minors on the internet.

Some of the rights in the digital age include: members of the public should know when a decision concerning them has been made by an algorithm; the right to demand an explanation whenever an AI app denies an application for a job or a loan; the right to demand that a human must review automated decisions; and the right to be protected from algorithmic discrimination.

The MP recalled that the House human rights committee has previously addressed the criminalisation of online child sexual abuse material as well as the dissemination of so-called deepfakes.

The next step, he added, is to launch a broad public discussion leading to the formulation of a digital rights charter for Cyprus – which would not be symbolic, but rather a framework text governing related legislation.

Such a charter would serve as a yardstick for assessing any new legislation relating to AI, personal data, education, work and public administration and justice.

Digital rights are the fundamental human and legal rights that allow individuals to access, use, create and publish digital media. They act as an extension of physical-world human rights – such as privacy and freedom of expression – ensuring these same protections apply seamlessly in online spaces and telecommunications networks.