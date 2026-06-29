A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday after reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a chain of collisions in central Limassol.

The crashes occurred at around 6.20am on Christodoulou Hadjipavlou street when the driver struck a vehicle ahead of him, triggering a collision involving four other vehicles before continuing along the road.

Police said the vehicle then mounted the pavement and crashed into a pole.

Officers who attended the scene carried out alcohol tests and arrested the driver after he recorded a reading well above the legal limit.

Police said his final breathalyser result was 97 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath compared with the legal limit of 22.

Several drivers involved in the crashes sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, though their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The 38-year-old was arrested and remains in police custody.

Police said the case is expected to be brought before the Limassol district court tomorrow.