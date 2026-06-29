Andri Hadjiandreou was sworn in Monday as Aglandjia’s new deputy mayor following her victory in Sunday’s election. The ceremony took place at Nicosia district government offices.

Hadjiandreou beat opponent Prokopis Prokopiou with 55.49 per cent of the vote, or 2,309 votes out of 4,209 cast. The voter turnout was low with an abstention rate of 72.27 per cent.

In her speech, Hadjiandreou thanked the individuals and political parties that had supported her campaign, including Akel, Edek, the Ecologists Movement and the Greens.

She said she hoped to continue working together with the parties and organisations who supported her to “fulfill all the promises we’ve made.”

Hadjiandreou also thanked election commissioner Andreas Hadjipakkos for running what she described as a smooth election.

“We visited all the polling stations. Everything ran smoothly from the very first minute to the very last,” she said.

Hadjipakkos also gave Hadjiandreou some advice about local governance, saying that “citizens have high expectations” and that “local government is the institution closest to the people.”

The byelection occurred after the previous deputy mayor Andreas Constantinou was elected to the House as MP.

In addition to the counted ballots, there were 29 invalid ballots and 20 blank ballots filed.