Kapnos airport shuttle has expanded its bus timetable serving Paphos airport, increasing the number of services to and from Nicosia and Larnaca.

The company said the revised schedule includes additional direct connections between Paphos airport and its Nicosia station, as well as more frequent services linking Paphos and Larnaca airports.

Passengers travelling to Ayia Napa and Protaras will also benefit from increased connections via Larnaca airport, a move the company said is intended to better accommodate tourist demand.

Kapnos chief executive Charalambos Anastasiou said the expanded timetable offers passengers greater flexibility, more frequent departures and improved service.

He added that the company continues to offer free parking at its Nicosia station, while children up to the age of 12 travel free on services to and from Paphos airport, making the service more affordable for families.

The new timetable and ticket information are available on the company’s website.