Customs agents confiscated 245kg of bovine hides and offal on Wednesday evening, as well as the transport vehicle, during a routine check at Ayios Dhometios crossing point.

The customs department said the vehicle with Republic of Cyprus registration plates was being driven by a foreigner, who was arrested on the spot and released on Thursday with an out-of-court settlement of €2,000 and a further €500 for the return of the vehicle.

The transport of animals and or animal products from the occupied north to the south is strictly forbidden by the Green Line Regulation.

The confiscated animal products will be destroyed.