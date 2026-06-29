A punch-up involving dozens of inmates broke out at the central prison on Sunday, with wardens being called in from other wings to restore order.

Sources said prisoners on different sides clashed violently for reasons so far unknown.

They used bats, knives and other assault weapons, and some people were injured.

On Monday morning, a sweep of prison cells produced a number of sharp objects, which were confiscated.

All inmates in the wing were locked in their cells until the administration decides on the next moves.

The issue of understaffing has resurfaced, with the sources saying it was impossible for the two or three wardens on each wing to maintain order.