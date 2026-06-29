Nissan X-Trail celebrates 25 successful years, with over 8 million sales

This year, the Nissan X-Trail marks 25 years of continuous presence in the global market, having evolved into one of the most successful and recognisable SUVs of all time. Since its debut in 2001, more than eight million units have found their way to owners, confirming the enduring value of a model that combines practicality, reliability and an adventurous spirit.

The X-Trail was originally introduced as a true SUV, capable of offering off-road capabilities as well as comfort for everyday use. Its name was not chosen at random: the “X” refers to extreme activities and “Trail” to its ability to navigate challenging trails with ease. From day one, Nissan positioned it as a more affordable, practical alternative to traditional four-wheel-drive models, offering better fuel economy and greater versatility.

Success was not long in coming. The X-Trail was particularly popular among young families and people with active lifestyles, thanks to its simple yet robust design and the spacious interior it offered. This philosophy has remained unchanged across all generations of the model. According to Nissan, the X-Trail was designed with functionality in mind, without ever sacrificing style or practicality.

Today, four generations later, the X-Trail has evolved significantly. Its modern design combines dynamic lines with a strong road presence, while the high-quality interior offers comfort and advanced connectivity and safety technologies. At the same time, it remains a true family SUV, with a spacious cabin and seating for up to seven passengers.

The most significant change concerns the powertrain technology. The current X-Trail is equipped with the innovative e-POWER hybrid system, which offers the driving experience of an electric car without the need for external charging. The gasoline engine functions exclusively as a generator to produce electricity, while the wheels are driven by an electric motor, ensuring immediate response, quiet operation and low fuel consumption. In all-wheel-drive models, the e-4ORCE system offers even greater stability and traction on all types of road surfaces.

Today, the Nissan X-Trail is sold in 95 countries and remains one of the mainstays of Nissan’s line-up. The model is on display at the Pilakoutas Group’s showrooms in all cities.