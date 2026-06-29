President Nikos Christodoulides met students of Cypriot and Greek descent from the United States to discuss the Cyprus problem, Cyprus-US relations, and the island’s strategic role in the Eastern Mediterranean on Monday.

The students are visiting Cyprus as part of the American Hellenic Institute’s (AHI) annual foreign policy programme, now in its 18th year.

During the visit to the presidential palace, AHI president Nick Larigakis presented Christodoulides with a commemorative plaque marking the 250th anniversary of US independence.

“The clear aim is to educate the next generation of Greek-American and Cypriot-American leaders and raise their awareness about the issues of the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

Maria Kyriacou, a student at the University of Virginia from Chicago, described the meeting as a meaningful experience.

“I thought about my grandparents who are from Cyprus and what it means for me as an American of Cypriot descent to be here today,” she said, adding that the discussion covered geopolitical issues affecting both Cyprus and the United States.

Yale University student Lucas Koutsoukos, from Connecticut, said the meeting gave participants a better understanding of Cyprus’ history and its current geopolitical importance.

“It was an exciting experience,” he said.

He added that the group discussed the Cyprus issue, dialogue with the Turkish Cypriot community, regional cooperation and ways the diaspora could support Cyprus and Greece.

The students have also visited Larnaca and the island’s north as part of the programme and are scheduled to visit the Cyprus Centre for Land, Open Seas and Port Security (Cyclops).

“We are exploring many of the cultural areas, but mainly the areas that are important for foreign policy and for Greek-American and Cypriot relations,” Koutsoukos said.

Kyriacou said Christodoulides also spoke about Cyprus’ role in the region and its position as a reliable partner for the United States.

Koutsoukos said many young Greek and Cypriot Americans were eager to support the countries of their heritage.

“We want to know how we can help in the United States, whether by lobbying Congress or simply raising awareness about the Cyprus issue or issues concerning Greece,” he said.