Progress towards normality, but energy markets remain far from normal

The first round of high-level US-Iran talks in Lucerne produced cautious but meaningful progress towards restoring stability in one of the world’s most important energy regions.

Both sides described the discussions as constructive and agreed to continue technical negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement within 60 days. Washington temporarily eased sanctions on Iranian oil exports, while Tehran committed to maintaining freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and participating in mechanisms designed to prevent renewed conflict in southern Lebanon.

But Friday’s contained flare-up between the US and Iran showed how fragile this process remains. After Washington accused Tehran of a drone attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the US struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions. Iran then said it had retaliated against US sites in the Gulf. The exchange was limited and did not lead to a wider flare-up, but it was the most serious test so far of the interim ceasefire.

Financial markets remained relatively calm. Brent crude had already fallen sharply, now trading around $75/b. Even after the flare-up, the market reaction was muted. That should not be read as proof that the danger has passed. Rather, it shows the gap between financial markets, which price headlines quickly, and physical energy markets, where risks take much longer to disappear.

The central reality remains unchanged. Diplomatic progress has reduced the probability of another major energy shock. It has not eliminated it.

The first reason for caution is physical rather than political.

Oil and gas supply chains cannot simply be switched back on.

The disruption to Hormuz affected almost one-fifth of global oil and LNG trade. Hundreds of tankers were displaced, shipping schedules disrupted, inventories depleted and production shut across much of the Gulf. Tanker movements have begun to recover, but traffic remains below pre-war levels and many operators continue to proceed cautiously.

The latest incident reinforces the point that Hormuz has fundamentally changed. The debate is no longer simply whether the Strait is open or closed. It is now a higher-risk shipping corridor operating under more complex commercial conditions. Shipowners face conflicting routing instructions, new permit requirements, elevated war risk insurance and freight premiums, sanctions compliance issues and uncertainty over future transit arrangements.

The attack on the cargo ship is particularly important because it involved a vessel using a route not approved by Iran. Tehran continues to insist that vessels must coordinate passage through the Strait, while the US and its partners insist on free, unconditional and unrestricted navigation. This is no longer an abstract legal dispute. It directly affects whether shipowners, insurers and banks are willing to move cargoes through the Gulf.

These additional costs matter far more to the physical oil market. Oil futures respond within minutes to political headlines. Physical cargoes depend on insurance, financing, reliable voyage verification and confidence that vessels can complete voyages safely. Those conditions take months, not days, to rebuild.

The second reason for caution is that the agreement remains only a framework.

The temporary sanctions waiver for Iranian oil exports is an important confidence-building measure. But the most difficult issues remain unresolved, including Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, sanctions removal, verification by international inspectors and the longer term governance of the Strait. Both Washington and Tehran continue to present different interpretations of several elements of the agreement.

Friday’s flare-up showed that implementation, rather than negotiation, is now the principal challenge. The US argues that Iran violated the ceasefire by attacking commercial shipping. Iran argues that it is enforcing rules for passage through waters it says it controls. Unless this ambiguity is resolved, further “contained” incidents are likely.

Lebanon remains another major risk. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi has described the Lebanon deconfliction mechanism as the first real test of the agreement. Israel and Lebanon have now signed a US-backed framework aimed at ending fighting, but Israel says it will remain in a security zone in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed. Hezbollah has rejected the process. This means Lebanon could still become the channel through which the wider US-Iran agreement comes under pressure.

Markets may also be underestimating inventory rebuilding. During the conflict, governments, refiners and traders relied heavily on commercial inventories and strategic petroleum reserves to offset disrupted Middle Eastern supplies. Those inventories are now significantly depleted. As production gradually recovers, countries are likely to rebuild both strategic and commercial stocks. This additional demand will absorb part of the returning supply, limiting price reductions even as exports recover.

The crisis is also reshaping the global energy landscape

Countries that experienced supply disruptions are accelerating efforts to diversify suppliers and transport routes. Energy security is increasingly becoming an investment criterion alongside price, with governments attaching greater value to supply resilience than before the conflict.

For the wider Eastern Mediterranean, this represents more of a strategic opportunity than an immediate commercial one. The region does not yet possess significant uncommitted gas volumes capable of making an impact. But should significant new discoveries be made, future gas supplies from the region could become a valuable component of Europe’s broader energy diversification strategy, provided gas remains important to EU’s future energy demand.

For oil markets, the most likely outcome is neither a return to the extreme prices feared during the conflict nor a collapse into prolonged oversupply. Brent crude is likely to stabilise broadly within a $70-80/b range over the second half of the year. The geopolitical premium should continue to diminish if negotiations progress, but depleted inventories, cautious shipping behaviour and permanently higher insurance and transport costs are likely to prevent prices returning to pre-war lows soon.

Cyprus should benefit

Cyprus should benefit from this gradual easing, although consumers should temper expectations. Because the island imports virtually all of its petroleum products, mainly through Greek refineries, domestic fuel prices reflect not only crude prices but also increased freight rates, insurance costs and refinery margins. These are likely to keep retail prices above pre-conflict levels.

Assuming US-Iran negotiations continue and the ceasefire broadly holds, petrol prices in Cyprus could gradually ease towards €1.40-1.48/litre by the autumn, with diesel around €1.45-1.53/litre. However, any renewed confrontation involving the US, Iran, Israel or Hezbollah could rapidly restore the geopolitical premium and reverse much of this improvement.

Friday’s flare-up was contained, but it was not trivial. It demonstrated that the US-Iran agreement is still vulnerable to incidents at sea, competing claims over Hormuz and unresolved regional conflicts.

The agreement may ultimately restore stability to global energy markets. But the transition from war to normality has only just begun, and its consequences are likely to shape international energy trade for years to come.