Space solutions firm SES and Cyprus-based connectivity provider Tototheo Global have announced the expansion of their long-standing collaboration through a new multi-year agreement to deploy SES FlexMaritime services across global markets, strengthening connectivity solutions for maritime customers worldwide.

Under the agreement, SES will provide Tototheo Global with high-performance multi-orbit satellite and terrestrial connectivity, allowing the Cyprus-headquartered technology company to extend advanced communications services to maritime customers around the world.

The companies said that the combination of SES’ satellite infrastructure and Tototheo Global’s industry expertise and international service capabilities will deliver consistent and reliable connectivity that supports critical vessel operations while accelerating the adoption of data-driven and digitally enabled onboard services.

FlexMaritime is a global connectivity solution built on SES’ secure, high-throughput satellite network together with integrated terrestrial infrastructure, designed to support merchant shipping owners and operators through improved operational performance, simplified service management and enhanced crew welfare by providing seamless, high-performance connectivity.

“This agreement with Tototheo Global demonstrates how SES enables global partners with scalable, future-ready maritime connectivity,” said Senior Vice President Maritime at SES Simon Maher.

“FlexMaritime provides a robust operational foundation today while offering a seamless path to integrate multi-orbit networks and emerging technologies within a unified platform,” Maher added.

According to the companies, the enhanced connectivity will support a range of mission-critical applications for Tototheo Global’s customers that depend on consistent and predictable bandwidth, including real-time vessel monitoring, route optimisation, remote maintenance support and improved crew welfare.

As part of the agreement, Tototheo Global will deliver a comprehensive suite of services spanning solution design, deployment, integration, network management, technical support and ongoing optimisation, helping customers maximise the performance and operational value of their communications infrastructure.

The companies said these capabilities are intended to help ship owners and operators improve efficiency, sustainability and safety across their fleets by making better use of advanced connectivity technologies.

“Connectivity is increasingly becoming critical infrastructure for modern maritime operations,” said Tototheo Global Co-CEO Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou.

“Through our expanded collaboration with SES, we are strengthening our ability to provide customers with flexible, high-performance connectivity solutions that support operational continuity, enable digital transformation, and help unlock greater value across their fleets,” she added.