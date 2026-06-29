Seven theatre productions arrive soon with the launch of the Satiriko Theatre Festival. Running from July 7 to 17, the new theatrical platform was created with the aim of offering space to theatre-makers and performance groups from Cyprus and abroad to present fresh artistic proposals and original works.

The festival opens with Hear Me Raw, a satirical autobiographical comedy by Daniella Isaacs exploring the wellness industry and society’s obsession with the perfect healthy lifestyle. It centres around a picture-perfect blogger and influencer who chases the seemingly-perfect lifestyle, until the filters come off and the truth comes out.

The programme continues on July 10 with Teatro Angelico’s children’s performance Alice in the Land of Football at 6pm, which uses humour and imagination to address self-esteem, acceptance, the power of perseverance and the joy of being your true self.

On the same day, the 8pm performance Sessions, written by Athina Tsangaridou and Stavri Kalopetridou, combines movement and text in an intense stage confrontation with obsession, identity and inner fragmentation. Later on, the show Untitled Electra by Vertebra Theatre on July 11 offers a contemporary, experimental and visually driven reimagining of Sophocles’ Electra through a female and queer perspective, in conversation with Jean-Paul Sartre’s The Flies.

Flat Shoes

On 13 July, Paraphernalia, conceptualised by Ioanna Papamichalopoulou and Aristi Pavlou, follows two figures attempting to make sense of a world that has lost its fixed points of reference. Continuing the theatre programme on the following night is Giorgos Papakonstantinou’s Flat Shoes, which presents, with raw humour, music and a confessional tone, the contradictions of life in one’s thirties.

Concluding the festival on July 17 is a performance based on Lena Kitsopoulou’s Frankenstein Diary. Diary in Progress by Eleni Anastasiou is a performance about loneliness, existential anxiety and the inner monsters we carry within us, as presented through the stories of six women.

Satiriko Theatre Festival 2026

Hear Me Raw. July 7. Alice in the Land of Football. July 10. Sessions. July 10. Untitled Electra. July 11. Paraphernalia. July 13. Flat Shoes. July 14. Diary in Progress. July 17. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm (except for children’s theatre 6pm). In Greek. www.soldoutticketbox.com, www.satirikotheatro.com