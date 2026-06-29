Two food delivery drivers were injured after being attacked and robbed by unidentified motorcyclists in separate incidents in Limassol early on Monday, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the two attacks were linked.

The first incident occurred at around 3.30am, when a 33-year-old delivery rider was approached by several motorcyclists while riding his motorcycle.

According to police, the suspects pushed him to the ground, stole his wallet and fled the scene.

The 33-year-old, who suffered a broken arm, was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where he remains under treatment.

A passenger travelling with him was not injured.

In the second incident, about an hour later, at around 4.30am, a 23-year-old food delivery driver was also targeted by unidentified motorcyclists, who were wearing helmets and hoods to obscure their identities.

According to the police, one of the motorcycles hit the delivery driver’s vehicle from the rear and caused him to fall. The unknown individuals then assulted the delivery driver and stole his wallet before fleeing.

The 23-year-old was taken by ambulance to a private hospital in Limassol, where he received treatment before being discharged.

The police added that investigations are ongoing.