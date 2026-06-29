The MBA programme of the University of Cyprus (UCY) proudly participated in the Erasmus+ Blended Intensive Programme (BIP) entitled “ESG Investment and Finance: A Credible Path for Sustainable Investments and Projects”, which took place in Bilbao, Spain, over June 15-19, 2026.

Hosted by the University of Deusto, the programme brought together MBA students from Cyprus, Croatia, Spain and Poland, and created a dynamic international learning environment focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and sustainable finance.

The programme combined online preparatory sessions with an intensive week of face-to-face activities, lectures, workshops, case studies and collaborative group projects. Participants explored a wide range of contemporary topics, including ESG investment portfolios, sustainable finance, regulatory frameworks, ethical banking, energy transition and decarbonisation, impact investing, venture philanthropy, fintech and ESG, corporate ESG reporting and ESG risk management.

Throughout the week, students worked in multicultural teams, exchanging perspectives and experiences while developing practical solutions to real-world sustainability challenges. The programme emphasised experiential learning, critical thinking and international collaboration, enabling participants to strengthen both their academic knowledge and intercultural competencies.

The University of Cyprus MBA students actively contributed to discussions and group projects, showcasing their academic excellence and commitment to responsible leadership. Their participation further reinforced the MBA Programme’s strategic commitment to internationalisation, sustainability and the development of globally minded business professionals.

UCY’s MBA programme remains committed to providing its students with high-quality international learning experiences that enhance their professional development and prepare them to lead responsibly in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

About the Erasmus+ Blended Intensive Programme (BIP)

The Erasmus+ BIP initiative offers students a unique opportunity to engage with peers and experts from across Europe, fostering international cooperation and promoting innovative approaches to contemporary business and societal challenges.