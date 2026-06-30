An Israel-bound passenger flight sought permission to land in Cyprus on Tuesday after the pilot accidentally activated the aircraft’s hijack signal.

Israeli authorities said the Electra Airways flight from Warsaw to Tel Aviv transmitted the emergency code while carrying 180 passengers.

Shortly afterwards, the captain informed air traffic controllers that the alert had been activated in error and that there was no incident affecting the safety of the aircraft.

According to Israeli media, the aircraft circled near Cyprus after the emergency signal was transmitted.

The captain reportedly requested permission to land at Paphos airport, but the request was declined because the airport was unable to accommodate the aircraft due to increased traffic.

The aircraft was instead diverted to Sofia, Bulgaria, where it was expected to land while aviation authorities examined the circumstances surrounding the false alarm.

Despite the clarification from the cockpit, Israeli authorities implemented standard security procedures.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said two fighter jets were scrambled after receiving a report of a “lack of contact with the aircraft” and were deployed to intercept and escort the flight.

“The incident has been concluded,” the military said after communication with the aircraft was restored, adding there was “no fear of a security incident”.

Israeli security officials said there was no indication of a hijacking or terrorist act and attributed the alert to human error in the cockpit.

The emergency transponder code used to indicate a hijacking automatically triggers international aviation security procedures, requiring an immediate response from civil aviation and defence authorities until the nature of the alert can be verified.

Authorities have reported no injuries among passengers or crew, while the incident remains under investigation by the relevant aviation authorities.